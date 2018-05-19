Good Magic's fast start leads to disappointing finish

Near the winner's circle after the race, Ortiz explained to Brown what went wrong.

"I tried to take back a little, but the pace was too fast," Ortiz said. "I made my run the same time he did, but I didn't have the horse underneath me."

Brown identified the No. 5 post position — two inside Justify — as part of the problem.

"The post really hurt," Brown said. "When the horse broke so well as he did and you're inside the other horse, it doesn't leave the rider with too many choices."

Brown took Good Magic to Baltimore because he was confident he had the horse to knock Justify from the unbeaten ranks.

"But it just wasn't a good trip," Brown lamented. "I would have liked to see a different scenario, maybe where we're just off the pace a little bit, we weren't getting pressed on the fence the whole way. Disappointing."

Good Magic had never finished out of the money before. In six previous races, he won two — including the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes in April — finished second three times and took third once.

What now?

"I'm going to pick the races that I think fit this horse," Brown said. "If (Justify) is there, then we're going to have to run against him again. He's a great horse. He proved it again today. But where he's running isn't going to dictate the schedule for our horse."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press