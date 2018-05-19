Herrera homers, Phillies beat Cardinals 7-6

Tanner Roark (2-4) lost as Washington played a full game for the first time since Sunday night because of rain that has lingered over the Mid-Atlantic.

INDIANS 5, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Kluber struck out 10, Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes hit home runs and Cleveland beat Houston.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner made his 22nd straight start of allowing no more than three earned runs, breaking the team record set by Sonny Siebert in 1965.

Kluber (7-2) gave up two runs — on Carlos Correa's eighth homer in the sixth — and six hits in seven innings. He walked none.

Cody Allen got five outs for his sixth save.

Dallas Keuchel (3-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

REDS 5, CUBS 4, 11 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

CINCINNATI (AP) — Billy Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk with no outs in the 11th inning and Cincinnati outlasted Chicago in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The benches cleared in the seventh when Javier Baez exchanged words with Reds reliever Amir Garrett after striking out to end the inning. The fracas was quickly broken up.

Cincinnati loaded the bases in the 11th off Justin Wilson (1-1) on two walks and a bloop single. The Cubs went to a five-man infield with the speedy Hamilton up, but he drew a walk-off walk on five pitches.

Dylan Floro (1-0) earned his first career win with two relief innings.

Ian Happ homered, tripled and doubled for the Cubs, who drew a large contingent of fans to Great American Ball Park.

GIANTS 9, ROCKIES 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford got three more hits and drove in four runs as San Francisco ended a three-game skid.

Crawford reached on a bloop single in the second inning, had a two-run double in the third and hit a two-run homer in the sixth. He is 31 for 69 (.449) in May.

Chris Stratton (5-3) scuffled through another start but went five innings. Jon Gray (4-6) allowed five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 5, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Chad Pinder hit his first career grand slam as Oakland rallied with five runs in the eighth inning.

Pinder's drive off Tyler Clippard (4-1) completed the Athletics' comeback from a 4-0 deficit.

Emilio Pagan (1-0) worked two innings for the win and Blake Treinen got his 10th save.

Toronto has lost 11 of 14 at home, including the past five straight.

