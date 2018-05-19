Union rout Real Salt Lake 4-1

CHESTER, Pa. — Marcus Epps and Borek Dockal scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union added two more in the second to beat Real Salt Lake 4-1 on Saturday night.

Fabrice-Jean Picault had a 40-yard run up the left channel to set up the opening goal in the 21st minute, rounding his defender and slotting a cross through several defenders to find Epps for the finish.

Dockal chipped home Alejandro Bedoya's through ball to make it 2-0 for the Union (4-5-2) in the 34th minute.

Damir Kreilach pulled Real Salt Lake (4-6-1) to 2-1 in the 65th minute. Sebastian Saucedo made a run at the end line and cut the pass back to Kreilach.