Betts, Benintendi power Red Sox past Orioles 6-3

BOSTON — Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi hit consecutive home runs in the fifth inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Saturday night.

Benintendi added a two-run single and Rafael Devers a solo homer for the Red Sox, who won for the third time in four games and improved to 5-1 against Baltimore this season.

Pedro Alvarez hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, which snapped a 13-game road losing streak a night earlier against Boston.

Rick Porcello (6-1) gave up three runs in six innings, matching his season high with nine strikeouts while walking three. He rebounded from two straight rough starts when he allowed five runs in each after opening the season by allowing three or fewer in his initial seven.