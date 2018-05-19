Penny Oleksiak victorious at Atlanta Swim Classic

Canadian Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak posted two top-three finishes including a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Atlanta Swim Classic.
The 17-year-old from Toronto clocked in at two minutes 11.22 seconds, ahead of Americans Lindsay Looney (2:14.49) and Abby Harter (2:15.14).
Oleksiak also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.79, just behind winner Bailey Grinter of the U.S. (25.74). American Erika Brown (26.00) was third.
James Guest of Pointe-Claire, Que., was third in the men's 200 breaststroke in 2:17.51. Miguel Delara of Mexico won the race in 2:14.60 and American Chandler Bray was second in 2:17.42.
Olivia Anderson of Oakville, Ont., was third in the 400 freestyle in 4:17.86. Americans were 1-2 with Courtney Harnish first in 4:13.97 and Amanda Nunan second in 4:14.21.
In Indianapolis, Kayla Sanchez of Swimming Canada's High Performance Centre-Ontario won the silver medal in the 200 individual medley to conclude the fourth stop on the Pro Swim circuit.
Melanie Margalis of the U.S. won the race in 2:10.26, with the 17-year-old Sanchez second in 2:12.94, just 0.3 seconds off her personal best. Brooke Forde of the U.S. was third in 2:13.46.
Taylor Ruck, also of HPC-Ontario, collected her fourth medal of the meet with a bronze in the women's 100 backstroke.
It was a 1-2 American finish with Olivia Smoliga first in 59.78 and Ali Deloof second in 59.79. Ruck followed in 1:00.13.
The 17-year-old Ruck, who won a record-tying eight medals at the Commonwealth Games last month, was also first in the 100 freestyle and 200 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle this weekend.
By The Canadian Press
Canadian Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak posted two top-three finishes including a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Atlanta Swim Classic.
The 17-year-old from Toronto clocked in at two minutes 11.22 seconds, ahead of Americans Lindsay Looney (2:14.49) and Abby Harter (2:15.14).
Oleksiak also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.79, just behind winner Bailey Grinter of the U.S. (25.74). American Erika Brown (26.00) was third.
James Guest of Pointe-Claire, Que., was third in the men's 200 breaststroke in 2:17.51. Miguel Delara of Mexico won the race in 2:14.60 and American Chandler Bray was second in 2:17.42.
Olivia Anderson of Oakville, Ont., was third in the 400 freestyle in 4:17.86. Americans were 1-2 with Courtney Harnish first in 4:13.97 and Amanda Nunan second in 4:14.21.
In Indianapolis, Kayla Sanchez of Swimming Canada's High Performance Centre-Ontario won the silver medal in the 200 individual medley to conclude the fourth stop on the Pro Swim circuit.
Melanie Margalis of the U.S. won the race in 2:10.26, with the 17-year-old Sanchez second in 2:12.94, just 0.3 seconds off her personal best. Brooke Forde of the U.S. was third in 2:13.46.
Taylor Ruck, also of HPC-Ontario, collected her fourth medal of the meet with a bronze in the women's 100 backstroke.
It was a 1-2 American finish with Olivia Smoliga first in 59.78 and Ali Deloof second in 59.79. Ruck followed in 1:00.13.
The 17-year-old Ruck, who won a record-tying eight medals at the Commonwealth Games last month, was also first in the 100 freestyle and 200 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle this weekend.
By The Canadian Press
Canadian Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak posted two top-three finishes including a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Atlanta Swim Classic.
The 17-year-old from Toronto clocked in at two minutes 11.22 seconds, ahead of Americans Lindsay Looney (2:14.49) and Abby Harter (2:15.14).
Oleksiak also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.79, just behind winner Bailey Grinter of the U.S. (25.74). American Erika Brown (26.00) was third.
James Guest of Pointe-Claire, Que., was third in the men's 200 breaststroke in 2:17.51. Miguel Delara of Mexico won the race in 2:14.60 and American Chandler Bray was second in 2:17.42.
Olivia Anderson of Oakville, Ont., was third in the 400 freestyle in 4:17.86. Americans were 1-2 with Courtney Harnish first in 4:13.97 and Amanda Nunan second in 4:14.21.
In Indianapolis, Kayla Sanchez of Swimming Canada's High Performance Centre-Ontario won the silver medal in the 200 individual medley to conclude the fourth stop on the Pro Swim circuit.
Melanie Margalis of the U.S. won the race in 2:10.26, with the 17-year-old Sanchez second in 2:12.94, just 0.3 seconds off her personal best. Brooke Forde of the U.S. was third in 2:13.46.
Taylor Ruck, also of HPC-Ontario, collected her fourth medal of the meet with a bronze in the women's 100 backstroke.
It was a 1-2 American finish with Olivia Smoliga first in 59.78 and Ali Deloof second in 59.79. Ruck followed in 1:00.13.
The 17-year-old Ruck, who won a record-tying eight medals at the Commonwealth Games last month, was also first in the 100 freestyle and 200 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle this weekend.
By The Canadian Press