Marquez wins French MotoGP to extend world championship lead

LE MANS, France — Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez won a crash-marred French MotoGP on Sunday, extending his overall lead in the championship as he chases a fifth world title.

The dominant Spanish rider powered his Honda to victory for only the second time on the Le Mans circuit where he retired last year and finished a lowly 13th in 2016. He raised his front wheel in a "wheelie" celebration and banged his fist on his chest after crossing the line. The 25-year-old Marquez then jumped off his bike and ran over to celebrate with fans. His other win here was in 2014.

Danilo Petrucci took second place on his Ducati ahead of Italian countryman Valentino Rossi, the seven-time world champion. The 39-year-old Rossi profited from the spills to climb up from ninth on the starting grid.

Home favourite Johann Zarco and Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso were among several riders to spin off their bikes in the first four laps.

Zarco had taken the fourth pole position of his career on Saturday — the first Frenchman on pole here since Christian Sarron in 1988.

Marquez started from second, but both made poor starts and Jorge Lorenzo took the race lead as he chased a sixth career win at Le Mans. Dovizioso moved into second spot, while Zarco fought back to third with Marquez fourth.

But Dovizioso suddenly crashed on the fourth lap, taking his Ducati too wide on entry into turn 8 and sliding off the track. He was unharmed and wrung his hands in frustration.

Minutes later, Zarco made a similar braking error and flew off his Yamaha.

Lorenzo almost crashed too, when Marquez made a stunning but borderline dangerous move on his inside to lead with 18 laps to go.

Petrucci overtook Lorenzo soon after to move up to third, while Rossi moved ahead of Lorenzo into third with 14 laps to go.