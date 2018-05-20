Canada's Raonic withdraws from French Open

Milos Raonic has pulled out of the French Open.

It's the latest setback in a frustrating tennis season for the product of Thornhill, Ont. Raonic pulled out of the Italian Open earlier this week with an undisclosed injury.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from @rolandgarros," said Raonic in a tweet, referring to the venue of the French Open. " I have many great memories there, but I know I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court. Thank you all for your support and see you soon on the grass."

He is the top-ranked Canadian on the ATP World Tour men's singles rankings, rising two spots to No. 22 last Monday.