Chennai ends Punjab run in IPL, Delhi stops Mumbai advancing

Karun Nair (54 off 26) and Manoj Tiwary (35 off 30) made decent contributions to lift the total before Ngidi returned and chipped in with two more wickets in his last over.

Mumbai needed a win to have a chance of finishing among the top four, but legspinners Amit Mishra and 17-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal grabbed three wickets each to dismiss Mumbai for 163 in 19.3 overs.

Delhi, which won the toss and chose to bat, scored 174-4 with Rishabh Pant smashing 64 off 44 balls and Vijay Shankar propelling the total with an unbeaten 43 off 30.

Mumbai finished with 12 points, losing eight matches, while Delhi ended up last with 10 points from five victories.

Lamichhane (3-36) hurt Mumbai early when Suryakumar Yadav couldn't read the googly and got the leading edge in the legspinner's first over.

Evin Lewis, who was dropped on eight at covers by Shankar, went on to smash three fours and four sixes in his 48 off 31 before Mishra (3-19) struck in his first two overs.

Ishan Kishan (5) holed out at long-on to Shankar, and Lewis misread Mishra's googly and was stumped by Pant.

Glenn Maxwell then brought up two sensational relay catches close to the long-on boundary to result in the dismissals of Kieron Pollard (7) and Rohit (13) as Mumbai stuttered at 122-7 in the 15th over.

Australia's Ben Cutting gave Mumbai a glimmer of hope with a quickfire 37 off 20 before falling to seamer Harshal Patel (3-28) in the last over.

Earlier, Pant and Shankar steadied Delhi's innings in the middle overs with a 64-run fourth-wicket stand. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya broke the stand in the 17th over when Pant was caught at long-on after hitting four fours and four sixes.

But Shankar and Abhishek Sharma (15 not out) added 35 as Delhi got enough runs on board to end Mumbai's run in the tournament.

