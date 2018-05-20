Delhi eliminates defending champion Mumbai from IPL playoffs

NEW DELHI — Delhi Daredevils ended defending champion Mumbai Indians' IPL hopes with an 11-run victory in their final league match on Sunday.

Mumbai needed a win to have a chance of finishing among the top four of the Indian Premier League, but legspinners Amit Mishra and 17-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal grabbed three wickets each to dismiss Mumbai for 163 in 19.3 overs.

Delhi, which won the toss and chose to bat, scored 174-4 with Rishabh Pant smashing 64 off 44 balls and Vijay Shankar lifting the total with an unbeaten 43 off 30.

"It's disappointing not to qualify, hats off to Delhi, they played very good cricket and bowled at the right areas," Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said. "We played bad cricket, we were not there today."

Mumbai finished with 12 points, losing eight matches, while Delhi ended up last with 10 points from five victories.

Lamichhane (3-36) hurt Mumbai early when Suryakumar Yadav couldn't read the googly and got the leading edge all the way to long-on in the legspinner's first over.

Evin Lewis, who was dropped on eight at covers by Shankar, went on to smash three fours and four sixes in his 48 off 31 before Mishra (3-19) struck in his first two overs.

Ishan Kishan (5) holed out at long-on to Shankar, and Lewis misread Mishra's googly and was stumped by Pant.

Glenn Maxwell then brought up two sensational relay catches close to the long-on boundary to result in the dismissals of Kieron Pollard (7) and Rohit (13) as Mumbai stuttered at 122-7 in the 15th over.

Australia's Ben Cutting gave Mumbai a glimmer of hope with a quickfire 37 off 20 before falling to seamer Harshal Patel (3-28) in the last over.