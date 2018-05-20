Josh Harrison returns to Pirates after 5-week absence

PITTSBURGH — Josh Harrison has been activated from the disabled list by the Pittsburgh Pirates after missing five weeks with a broken left pinkie, a week less than originally forecast.

Harrison started Sunday against San Diego, his first appearance since he was hit by a pitch from Miami's Jose Urena on April 15. The two-time All-Star broke the same bone last September when he was hit by Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle.

Right-hander Nick Kingham was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot.

Pittsburgh went 15-15 while Harrison was out. He was hitting .263 with a .328 on-base percentage as the Pirates primary leadoff hitter, and Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez split time in his absence.