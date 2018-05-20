Thomas' double-double helps Sun cruise past Aces, 101-65

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 16 rebounds and six assists to help the Connecticut Sun beat the expansion Las Vegas Aces 101-65 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Tamera Young, who scored the first two points in franchise history on a jumper 51 seconds in, scored 23 for the Aces.

Every Connecticut player scored at least two points, led by Alex Bentley's 18. The Sun hit 11 of 22 from 3-point range, while the Aces shot 26.5 per cent from the field, including 1 of 7 from behind the arc. Thomas also had two steals and three blocks.

Bentley hit a 3-pointer 27 seconds into the second quarter, sparking a 10-3 spurt that made it 35-24 about three minutes later. Jonquel Jones made a layup to push the lead to 16 late in the first half, and the Aces trailed by double figures the rest of the way.