Tolliver, Delle Donne lead Mystics to 82-75 win over Fever

WASHINGTON — Kristi Toliver hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Elena Delle Donne scored 13 with seven assists to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-75 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Delle Donne hit Toliver for a 3 to make it 82-73 with 1:08 remaining. The Fever trailed by as many as 14 points early in the fourth quarter, but Candice Dupree made a jumper and then a runner in the lane 26 seconds later to pull the Fever within six with 1:25 to play.

Monique Curry and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scored 11 points apiece for Washington, which made 11 of 25 from 3-point range and 15 of 16 free throws.

Natalie Achonwa had career highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana. Dupree scored 13 points with 10 boards.