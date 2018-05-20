Flaherty fans 13 for 1st MLB win as Cards beat Phillies 5-1

ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty struck out a career-high 13 to earn his first major league win and Tyler O'Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Sunday.

Making his ninth big league start, Flaherty (1-1) gave up just two hits and walked one in 7 2/3 dominant innings. He also singled in the third for his first hit.

O'Neill, who had three hits, homered for the second time in two games. His solo shot off Aaron Nola (6-2) in the sixth made it 3-1.

Matt Carpenter added three hits and Greg Garcia drove in two runs for St. Louis. Jordan Hicks got four outs to finish the two-hitter.