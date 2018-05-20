Sunday's Games
NHL
Vegas 2 Winnipeg 1
(Golden Knights win series 4-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Toronto 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)
(Marlies lead series 2-0)
Texas 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
(Stars lead series 2-0)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Gold-medal game
Sweden 3 Switzerland 2
Bronze-medal game
United States 4 Canada 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Golden State 126 Houston 85
(Warriors lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Oakland 9 Toronto 2
Boston 5 Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 3 Texas 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5 Tampa Bay 2
Seattle 3 Detroit 2 (11 innings)
Houston 3 Cleveland 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Washington 2
Atlanta 10 Miami 9
San Diego 8 Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5 Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 9 Colorado 5
Interleague
Minnesota 3 Milwaukee 1
---
MLS
Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota United 1
Houston 3 Chicago 2
New York 3 Atlanta United FC 1
---
By The Canadian Press
