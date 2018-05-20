NHRA Heartland Nationals postponed until Monday

TOKEKA, Kan. — Courtney Force reached the Funny Car semifinals Sunday in the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals before dewy conditions following rain postponed the eliminations at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Force, the points leader and No. 1 qualifier, will face J.R. Todd when action resumes Monday. Robert Hight and Shawn Langdon raced to the other semifinal.

In Top Fuel, No. 1 qualifier Clay Millican will race Tony Schumacher, and Steve Torrence will run against Terry McMillen. The Pro Stock drivers completed only one round of eliminations.

By The Associated Press