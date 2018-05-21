WNBA's opening weekend highlighted by finals rematch

NEW YORK — What an opening weekend for the WNBA.

The finals rematch between Los Angeles and Minnesota was decided at the buzzer, while Connecticut welcomed Las Vegas to the league with the most lopsided loss in opening day history.

The Lynx celebrated their fourth championship in seven years by receiving their rings before the game Sunday against the Sparks, adding fuel to the league's top rivalry.

Los Angeles got the last laugh though with Chelsea Gray hitting an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer for the 77-76 win.

"Chelsea is the game-winner queen," said Odyssey Sims, who led the Sparks with 21 points. "I don't know how she squeezed up and flipped it in. I still don't believe. I don't even know how, but it was amazing."

The win was even more remarkable since the Sparks were missing Candace Parker — out with a back injury.

"We love Candace. She's a heck of a player, one of the best in the league, but I just kind of focus on the people that are here," Sparks coach Brian Agler said. "That's all we do."

Connecticut opened its season with a 36-point victory over the relocated Aces, who moved from San Antonio to Las Vegas this past off-season. It was the second-biggest margin of victory for the Sun in franchise history, only trailing a 42-point rout of New York in 2012.

The Sun were actually down 14-4 early against the Aces before taking command.

"We have a long way to go and we know that," Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said. "We are missing a lot of players, four contributors from last year and we have to wait for them to get back. They are a very good basketball team and we knew we were going to be in a hornets nest and we were exposed, we lack shooters, shooting 26 per cent again two games in a row is not going to cut it and we have to find a solution."