Can trains with Liverpool ahead of Champions League final

LIVERPOOL, England — Emre Can has trained with the rest of the Liverpool squad five days before the Champions League final against Real Madrid, raising hopes he could return to the team after more than two months out because of a back injury.

The Germany midfielder, who travelled to Marbella for Liverpool's warm-weather camp last week, has been the main injury concern for manager Juergen Klopp.

Midfielder James Milner missed the final Premier League game of the season, against Brighton on May 13, with a muscle injury but also participated in the open training session held at Anfield on Monday.

Klopp is expected to play Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Milner as his midfield three against Madrid in Kyiv on Saturday. Can would be another good option, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured.