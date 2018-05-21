Wolfsburg sees off Kiel's challenge to stay in Bundesliga

KIEL, Germany — Wolfsburg successfully defended its Bundesliga status by beating Holstein Kiel 1-0 in the second leg of their relegation-promotion playoff on Monday.

Robin Knoche's second-half goal gave Wolfsburg a 4-1 victory on aggregate for its second playoff victory over the third-placed team from the second division in as many seasons.

Volkswagen-backed Wolfsburg finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

Kiel, which needed a 2-0 win at home, attacked bravely but failed to find a way through the visitors' defence. Kiel's hopes of an upset were ended with 15 minutes remaining when Knoche scored off a corner.