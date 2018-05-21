Courtney Force wins 2nd straight NHRA Funny Car race

TOPEKA, Kan. — Courtney Force has won her second straight Funny Car race, capturing the rain-delayed NHRA Heartland Nationals on Monday.

Force powered her Chevrolet Camaro to a pass of 3.928 seconds at 329.83 mph to defeat defending world champion and teammate Robert Hight in the final round.

This was the first time Force has won consecutive races. It was her third victory of the season and 11th of her career.

Clay Millican (Top Fuel) and Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) also won at Heartland Motorsports Park in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.