Warriors' Andre Iguodala doubtful for Game 4 with sore knee

OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night against Houston.

Iguodala has a sore left knee and there's a chance his status could be upgraded later Monday, the team said.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has been starting regularly this post-season, including the first three games of the West finals with the defending champion Warriors leading the Houston Rockets 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Without Iguodala, the Warriors would lose one of their top defenders and playmakers.

Since 2014-15, Golden State is 14-4 in post-season games started by Iguodala.