Rockies edge Dodgers 2-1, move into 1st place in NL West

Matt Kemp was thrown out to end the game when he tried to scamper back to first base after taking a step toward second on an infield single. Wolters backed up the play and retrieved a throw that got away. He tossed the ball to first in time to get Kemp as he made a headfirst dive back to the bag.

Parra homered into the left-field pavilion leading off the fifth, tying the score at 1.

Los Angeles led 1-0 on Max Muncy's leadoff homer in the fourth.

Buehler was hit by comebacker from Story in the fifth, but grabbed ball and tossed underhand to first to get the out after Parra's tying homer. Buehler was checked by a trainer and tossed some practice pitches before staying in the game.

Turner went 0 for 4 in his first home game of the season since coming off the disabled list during the Dodgers' road trip. He hit into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) will throw 30-40 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and a three- or four-inning simulated game on Saturday. If that goes well, manager Dave Roberts said the team will figure out when Kershaw can return. Roberts said Kershaw is no longer bothered by the tendinitis that sent him to the DL after his start on May 1.

RHP Chad Bettis (4-1, 3.27 ERA) will start Tuesday's game for Colorado. The Dodgers will call up RHP Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game in anticipation of him either starting or coming out of the bullpen. He has a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in the minors.

This story has been corrected to show game-ending play wasn't reviewable.

