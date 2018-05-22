French league meets over violent incidents at playoff

PARIS — The French football league has convened an urgent meeting of its disciplinary commission following the violent incidents which marred a playoff match over the weekend in Corsica.

Four players were sent off in extra-time on Sunday as Ajaccio needed a penalty shoot-out to beat Le Havre at the Francois Coty stadium.

Le Havre said one of its players, Jean-Philippe Mateta, was punched by Ajaccio players after he scored his second goal to give Le Havre a 2-1 lead in extra time. Le Havre also said its president, Vincent Volpe, was pushed in the back in the stands at the end of the match, and claims its players received racist abuse and death threats.

The game between the second-division teams was also stopped twice because of fans getting onto the pitch.