BIG3 league to conduct youth 3-on-3 tournaments this season

NEW YORK — The BIG3 will host 3-on-3 tournaments and skills clinics for children in the cities where it plays games this season.

The Young3 will be held on Thursdays in 10 cities where the BIG3 will play on Friday nights. It's the second season for the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube.

The initiative, announced Tuesday, was developed through the league's partnership with Adidas, which will become the league's official outfitter this season. Together they also will invest in the improvement of community courts with the goal of growing the popularity of 3-on-3 basketball, which will debut in the Olympics in 2020.

Former NBA player Jerome Williams, who played in the BIG3's inaugural season, will be the Young3 president.