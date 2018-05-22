Eagles QB Carson Wentz back on the field for start of OTAs

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz was back on the field throwing passes less than six months after knee surgery ended his season.

The Pro Bowl quarterback wore a brace on his surgically repaired left knee and tossed passes to assistant coaches and ballboys as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles kicked off organized team activities on Tuesday. Wentz isn't medically cleared to participate with the rest of the team.

"I'm just learning how to trust it, trust your knee, trust your movement, all of those things," he said. "That comes over time."

Nick Foles stepped in after Wentz went down, leading the Eagles to their first NFL title since 1960. Foles was the Super Bowl MVP in a 41-33 victory over the Patriots and would be the starter if Wentz isn't ready for the season opener on Sept. 6 against the Falcons.