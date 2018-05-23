UW Sailbot to compete in 2nd straight International Robotics Sailing Regatta

After reincarnating in late 2016, UW Sailbot, the University of Waterloo's autonomous sailing team, is competing in its second straight International Regatta, and will look to improve on a sixth-place finish in 2017.

The UW Sailbot team will compete in its third competition, and second in a row after the club was re-created in 2016. The original team competed once in 2006 before being disbanded.

Seamus Bartlett Johnston and Richard Li co-founded the reincarnation of the team composed of engineering and computer science students who create an autonomous boat in hopes of winning the International Robotics Sailing Regatta.

The 2017 edition of the tournament was hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. and won by the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, who are hosting the 2018 competition.

The team’s first run of its boat, which is two metres in length and five metres from the bottom of the keel to the top of the sail, will be at Conestoga Sailing Club’s open house on Sunday, May 27 at Conestogo Lake while the International Regatta will take place June 11-17 in Worcester, Mass. on Lake Quinsigamond.

“This year we are designing our own boat and have moulded it out of carbon fibre,” added Johnston, a third-year mechatronics engineering student. “We have a completely autonomous system, and plan to be doing all the challenges as they are meant to be done, we are very excited and plan to do a lot better this year.”

Aboard the autonomous boat is a computer which takes into account a number of environmental vectors including a GPS, a compass as well as the ability to navigate through wind to determine optimal paths, a key component of many of the disciplines for the regatta.

“What’s really interesting in sailing is you can’t sail directly into the wind, so all of the paths that we plan end up being a lot more complicated because we have taken into account regions that we can’t sail,” said Johnston.

The events for the competition include buoy searching within a specific area, collision avoidance, payload (transportation of a weight), autonomous point-to-point sailing, remote control course sailing and long distance sailing.

“We’re striving this year to basically compete with more hands off the remote control attitude, this first demo that we’re doing to Conestoga is part of our testing phase for this boat,” said Johnston.