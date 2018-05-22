Auburn beats Kentucky 4-3 in 11 innings in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Edouard Julien singled home the winning run in the 11th inning Tuesday as No. 7 seed Auburn beat Kentucky 4-3 to eliminate the 10th-seeded Wildcats from the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Auburn (38-19) advances to the double-elimination portion of the tournament and faces No. 2 seed Mississippi (42-14) on Wednesday.

Julien's one-out single to centre field off Zack Thompson (2-1) scored pinch runner Cade Evans from second base. Brett Wright singled and Brendan Venter walked to start the winning rally.

Kentucky (34-22) wasted a brilliant performance from Sean Hjelle, who struck out nine and allowed just four hits in 7 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.