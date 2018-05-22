Ohtani creates buzz at Rogers Centre

Coupled with an easygoing approach and aw-shucks demeanour, Ohtani appears to be a manager's dream.

"He's very focused," said Angels skipper Mike Scioscia. "I think he's done this enough in the major leagues in Japan to understand what he needs to do to stay physically able to pitch and to hit.

"It's a matter of really just acclimated to a whole new array of pitchers and a whole new array of hitters that are in the major leagues (here)."

A couple hundred fans took in Tuesday's batting practice session and the ooh's and aah's were frequent as the camera-phones rolled. The real eye-popper came with the blast that landed a few rows back in section 507 in right field.

He launched a few more into the 'Flight Deck' section below the scoreboard for good measure. He let out a faux-groan after slicing a ball that still managed to clear the wall.

A nice miss, as a golfer would say.

Ohtani is six foot four but appears rather slight with his 203-pound frame. He uses his broad shoulders and long arms to generate a swing that looks downright effortless.

Ohtani, who did not hold a pre-game media availability, is also a student of the game. He soaks up all the information he can to improve.

"His baseball IQ is through the roof," Hinske said. "He's a pitcher and a hitter. I think that those two minds go together."

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Ohtani is incredibly detailed with his preparation.

"I think if there were PhDs he would qualify," Eppler said. "He spends a lot of time studying. A lot of time studying."

Ohtani struggled in spring training as he adjusted to the North American game. Hinske suggested that he lower the leg kick he was using in the batter's box and the tip worked.

"There were some moving parts," said Hinske, a former Blue Jay. "I just wanted to get him closer to the ground and suggested to put his foot down and he ran with that. Now I'm pretty much just part of his routine. I just want to be there for him."

Ohtani spent the first part of the season near the bottom of the batting order but has worked his way up into the meat of a potent lineup.

He batted fifth as the designated hitter in Tuesday's opener against Toronto, drawing a walk in the second inning against Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ.

"He's an extraordinary talent," Scioscia said. "He works as hard on what he has to do on the mound as he does in the batter's box.

"I think you're just seeing a special player getting an opportunity to help a team in a variety of ways. He's off to a terrific start."

