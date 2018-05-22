Bridgewater looks sharp, healthy in practice with Jets

"I've been working with the training staff," Bridgewater said. "We've been making some great progress. The goal is to get better each day. That's our primary focus right now. That's my focus as an individual goal, and we're going to continue to just make those strides."

Bridgewater adds an interesting element to what will be a must-see quarterback competition, that now won't include Christian Hackenberg after he was traded to Oakland for a conditional seventh-round draft pick Tuesday.

New York took Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft last month and the former USC star has already been anointed by many as the franchise quarterback of the future — and maybe of right now.

In his first OTAs practice, the 20-year-old Darnold looked like, well, a rookie. He overthrew a few passes in team drills and had a few throws picked off in the 7-on-7 period. Darnold also fumbled a snap, but it was no cause for alarm.

"It's Day 1," Bowles said. "First time going up against a different defence and putting the offence against 11 guys over there."

McCown was solid as the starter last season, instilling a leadership presence and having a career year while throwing for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns before missing the three games with a broken left wrist. But, he'll turn 39 on July 4 and is clearly not part of the Jets' long-term plans.

Bridgewater, however, is still just 25 and could give both McCown and Darnold a run for the starting job. Or, perhaps play well enough this summer to be a trade chip for New York.

"Control what you can control," Bridgewater said. "My primary focus is to be the best teammate I can be, be the best-calibre player I can be to help the New York Jets win football games. We're going to continue to push each other in that room, motivate each other and it's going to trickle down the line with everyone in this locker room."

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press