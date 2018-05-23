Jets' Donahue says 30-day stay in rehab was 'life-changing'

"It wasn't necessarily a scary experience," Donahue said. "I was honestly kind of excited because I was ready to make some life changes."

Donahue also sought out former Jets teammate Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who spoke openly last season about his recovery from alcohol abuse. The tight end, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, detailed his own steps to Donahue and gave him hope that he, too, could make drastic positive changes.

"He actually helped a lot," Donahue said. "Seeing someone else do it, especially someone on the same team as you, that definitely built my confidence."

Donahue says he has cut out alcohol from his life, and has seen noticeable changes.

"My mind feels a lot clearer," he said. "I'm able to remember things a lot better and think a lot clearer. Physically, too. I've gained a little bit of weight and last year, that was kind of a problem for me, keeping on the weight. So, there's a lot of benefits."

He declined to discuss how much of a problem alcohol was for him. He also chose to not talk about details of the car accidents since they're legal matters. The second-year linebacker could also face discipline by the NFL as part of its personal conduct policy.

When Donahue went for treatment, the Jets publicly stood by him and said he had a support system with the team when he returned. That was a relief to Donahue, who was uncertain as to how the Jets would deal with the situation.

"I think anyone worries when something like that happens," he said, "so, yeah, I was definitely worried."

He acknowledged that he was surprised by how many people stood by him during that time.

"In situations like that, you really find out who your friends are," he said. "It was a definite wakeup call."

Donahue is back with his teammates on the practice field, looking to become a contributor on New York's defence.

He played in only four games last season after tearing a ligament in his right elbow while blocking on a punt return late in overtime against Jacksonville on Oct. 1. He had season-ending surgery and said the elbow is now healthy.

"He's got his head down," coach Todd Bowles said. "He's working. He's working on some personal things, obviously, that he told you guys (about). He's just working hard every day trying to get the system down and we'll see what comes of it when everything comes to a head."

Donahue knows he needs to re-establish trust with his family, friends, teammates and coaches — and it will take time. His father, Mitch, played for Denver and San Francisco during a four-year NFL career, so he knows he needs to make the most of this opportunity.

Both on and off the field.

"It's definitely more motivation," Donahue said. "This has been my dream since I watched my Dad play in the NFL since I was born, so to get another chance at it means the world to me."

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press