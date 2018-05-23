FRENCH OPEN '18: From Serena and Rafa to rain, what to know

NO FEDERER, NO MURRAY

Skipping the French Open worked out well for 2009 champion Roger Federer in 2017, so why not do it again? He's healthy but sitting out this portion of the season for the second straight year in a bid to be rested and refreshed for the grass, instead of putting his 36-year-old body through the grind required on the clay. Andy Murray, the 2016 runner-up, is recovering from hip surgery.

MORE RETURNS

Maria Sharapova will be getting back on the clay of Paris for the first time in two years, after missing the 2016 tournament while serving a drug suspension, then being denied the wild-card entry she would have needed in 2017 because her post-punishment ranking was too low to earn an automatic berth in the field. Given that she's won the French Open twice, part of a career Grand Slam, and won a trio of three-setters this month in Rome, including against Ostapenko. Another familiar face back in the draw: Victoria Azarenka, who gave birth to a son last year.

DJOKOVIC'S FORM

It's been a while since the world has seen Novak Djokovic at his best after a series of right arm problems interrupted a career that hit its zenith at the 2016 French Open, when he won his fourth Grand Slam title in a row. After taking half of last year off, then struggling a lot so far this year, Djokovic looked a lot closer to himself in Rome, where he competed well before losing to Nadal in their 51st career matchup. "I don't think that there was too much of a difference," Djokovic said after that setback, "which is great for me, great news for me."

RAINING ON THE PARADE

Now that the U.S. Tennis Association is going to inaugurate a second retractable roof at this year's U.S. Open, and the All England Club is working on a second such setup for Wimbledon — allowing those two sites to join the at-the-forefront Australian Open as Grand Slam tournaments with multiple courts that can be covered, the French Open really seems behind the times when it comes to dealing with rain. The French tennis federation has talked about fixing this for years, and there are supposedly firm plans finally in place, but there still is no way to play when rain gets heavy at Roland Garros.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf in Rome contributed to this report.

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press