Bouchard ousted in French Open qualifying

PARIS — Eugenie Bouchard's rough ride is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Canadian tennis star retired after trailing Dalila Jakuopovic of Slovenia 6-0, 2-1 in the first round of French Open qualifying on Wednesday.

Now ranked 167th in the world, Bouchard is well outside a spot that would earn her direct entry into a Grand Slam.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., has experienced a steady tumble since reaching No. 5 in the world in 2014, highlighted by an appearance in the Wimbledon final.