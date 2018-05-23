3 German organizers of 2006 WCup indicted for tax evasion

FRANKFURT — Three organizers of the 2006 World Cup have been charged with tax evasion linked to a payment to FIFA.

German news agency dpa reports that Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach and Horst R. Schmidt confirmed Wednesday they are indicted by Frankfurt prosecutors in a long-running investigation. The charges were first reported by German daily Bild.

The allegations are also being investigated by Swiss federal prosecutors and FIFA's ethics committee. They have targeted German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, who led the 2006 tournament organization.

Zwanziger, Niersbach and Schmidt allegedly submitted an incorrect 2006 tax declaration for Germany's soccer federation.