Shipley, Andrews lead Purdue past Buckeyes 8-2 at Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. — Harry Shipley had five RBI, including a three-run double in the sixth inning, and second-seeded Purdue rolled past Ohio State 8-2 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

Tanner Andrews (7-4) settled down after a rough start to pitch a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Boilermakers (35-18). They will face Michigan in the winner's bracket on Thursday.

Ohio State (34-21) jumped ahead in the first on a two-run double by Tyler Cowles. Purdue tied it at 2-all two innings later and put up five runs in the sixth — a spurt keyed by Shipley's double into the right field gap — to break things open.

Connor Curlis (7-4) took the loss for Ohio State. The seventh-seeded Buckeyes will face No. 6 Iowa on Thursday in an elimination game.