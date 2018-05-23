Alabama-USC to open 2020 football season in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama and Southern California will meet in Arlington, Texas to open the 2020 college football season.

The game announced Wednesday will be a rematch of the 2016 AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium. The Crimson Tide won 52-7 in the programs' eighth meeting but first in more than three decades.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne says the matchup on Sept. 5, 2020 gives fans "a bowl-like experience coming out of the gates."

Most of the games between the two traditional powers came in the 1970s when Alabama coach Bear Bryant and USC's John McKay were friends.