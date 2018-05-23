The Latest: Milwaukee chief apologizes for Brown arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Latest on Milwaukee police releasing body-camera footage showing the arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is apologizing for how his department handled the January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Brown was arrested about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot by officers who used a stun gun. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Morales says officers "acted inappropriately" and that those officers had recently been disciplined. He says he's "sorry this incident escalated to this level."

Morales' statement came as the department was about to release body-camera footage of the arrest.

___

3:52 p.m.

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

The release Wednesday evening comes as city officials who've viewed the videos have expressed concern about how officers conducted themselves. Even leaders of the police department have hinted the video may make them look bad.