Villanueva's two-run double lifts Padres past Nationals

WASHINGTON — Christian Villanueva hit a two-run double, Tyson Ross pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 3-1 Wednesday to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Ross (4-3) didn't allow a runner past second base until the seventh, struck out nine and yielded one run in 6 2/3 innings. Brad Hand recorded the final five outs for his 15th save, escaping a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth by inducing Spencer Kieboom to ground into a game-ending double play.

San Diego took a 1-0 lead when Manuel Margot singled in Freddy Galvis with two outs in the fifth. The Padres nearly added to the lead a batter later, but Bryce Harper's diving catch in right-centre robbed Ross of a hit.

An inning later, Villanueva lofted a two-out fly to right that glanced off Harper's glove in a play originally scored an error but later changed to a double. It allowed two runs to score and ended Washington starter Erick Fedde's season debut.