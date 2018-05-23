Clemson scores record 17 runs in 4th inning, routs ND 21-4

DURHAM, N.C. — Logan Davidson homered from each side of the plate during a 17-run fourth inning, and Clemson routed Notre Dame 21-4 on Wednesday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Seth Beer and Chris Williams also homered during the highest-scoring inning by one team in ACC Tournament history, and the third-best in school history for the second-seeded Tigers (44-13).

Davidson hit a two-run homer from the left side off Zack Martin in his first at-bat of the inning, then followed with a right-handed grand slam off Tommy Vail.

The Tigers batted around twice and sent 21 batters to the plate during the fourth, and Williams' three-run homer came in his third at-bat of the inning.