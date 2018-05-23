Critics: NFL decision chooses mainstream appeal over players

"Instead of working together to address an issue disproportionately plaguing the communities of the majority of NFL players, the owners instead desire that players bury their heads, shut up, and just play football," NAACP chairman Derrick Johnson said.

Kaepernick and other NFL players who kneeled said their protests were over the shootings and other mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. The quarterback was not resigned by the San Francisco 49ers after beginning his protest and has not played for an NFL team since. He has filed a grievance against the league, as has out of work safety and fellow protester Eric Reid.

Calls to boycott the NFL because of the anthem decision started immediately online. NFL fans previously had threatened to boycott the NFL because players were kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner, and others said they wouldn't watch until Kaepernick was signed by a team. Now a new group is promising not to watch pro football games.

"As a former NFL player I am extremely conflicted but more than likely will not be supporting anymore until this is resolved amongst other issues," said Matthew A. Cherry, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL Players Association said it would challenge any changes that violate the collective bargaining agreement.

"This is fear of a diminished bottom line. It's also fear of a president turning his base against a corporation," Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long said on Twitter . "This is not patriotism. Don't get it confused. These owners don't love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it. It also lets you, the fan, know where our league stands."

Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea, a 12-year NFL veteran, said "fining players for really expressing what they believe, I think that's kind of overboard."

Others said they approved of the compromise.

"I'm going to stand for the national anthem," Denver defensive end Derek Wolfe said. "Whatever anybody else wants to do, that's their decision and they have the right to their opinion. So, they can do whatever they want — as long as they stay in the locker room, I guess."

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster shrugged his shoulders when asked about the policy and said that in a way, players are powerless.

"If the team says, 'This is what we're doing,' and ownership (does too), you either deal with it or you're probably going to get cut," Foster said.

___

AP sports writers Will Graves in Pittsburgh, Bob Baum in Phoenix, Arnie Stapleton in Denver, Rob Maaddi in Philadelphia.

___

Jesse J. Holland covers race and ethnicity for The Associated Press. Contact him at jholland@ap.org, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jessejholland or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jessejholland . You can read his stories at AP at http://bit.ly/storiesbyjessejholland

By Jesse J. Holland, The Associated Press