Realmuto, Castro rally Marlins in 9th to 2-1 win over Mets

Adam Conley (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning and Brad Ziegler worked the ninth for his ninth save, retiring pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores with a runner on second to end it.

"It was huge for us to be able to finish off the road trip on a positive note, to be able to win a series against a really good team over there," Realmuto said. "Hopefully we can carry some momentum into the homestand."

Last-place Miami took two of three in a low-scoring series to conclude a 3-3 trip. Dan Straily allowed four hits in six solid innings, and the Marlins have won all five of his starts this season.

"Pitchers' duels, man. They're really fun to be in, honestly," Straily said. "You just can't be the first one to blink, first one to make a mistake, and I did."

The lowest-scoring team in the majors, the Marlins are 14-13 since opening the season 5-17. Miami improved to 1-24 when trailing after eight innings.

Missing injured sluggers Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier, the Mets have mustered only 17 runs in their last seven games.

"You can't expect to go win games 1-0 all the time," manager Mickey Callaway said.

Off to a sensational start this year, deGrom gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked two. He's permitted one run in his past 33 1/3 innings, despite a brief stint on the disabled list due to a hyperextended right elbow.

The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year has allowed no more than one run in 53 of his 117 career starts (45 per cent), best of any major league pitcher since at least 1908, but has been denied a win in 17 of those 53 games.

"I know those guys out there are giving 100 per cent and I'm comfortable with them coming into the game," deGrom said about the Mets' bullpen. "It's rare that happens."

Nimmo homered into the second deck in right field off Straily in the fifth, just after Realmuto threw out Amed Rosario trying to steal second.

Realmuto's pop time of 1.76 seconds — how long it took for the ball to get from his mitt to shortstop Miguel Rojas — was the fastest in the majors since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

SWITCHING SIDES

Looking to put a better defender where the ball was likely to be hit, Miami flip-flopped left fielder Dietrich and right fielder JB Shuck whenever left-handed hitters Adrian Gonzalez and Luis Guillorme batted. Dietrich, an infielder by trade, was in left when he broke the wrong way on a routine fly from Jay Bruce that dropped in for a gift single. Dietrich initially was charged with an error before an official scoring change.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: C Kevin Plawecki (broken left hand) and RHP Hansel Robles (sprained right knee) were scheduled to begin rehab assignments at Triple-A Las Vegas. ... C Devin Mesoraco (bruised left elbow) was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Tuesday. ... LF Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor) and 3B Todd Frazier (strained left hamstring) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip so Mets trainers can continue to treat them.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Following an off day, RHP Jose Urena (0-7, 4.55 ERA) pitches Friday night at home against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.78) and the Nationals. Urena, who went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA last season, was Miami's opening day starter this year. But the Marlins have lost all 10 of his starts, and 12 straight dating to last September — matching Brian Moehler's dubious club record set from 2005-06.

Mets: Eight road games in seven days against two teams currently in first place. LHP Steven Matz (1-3, 4.42 ERA) pitches Thursday night at NL Central-leading Milwaukee. RHP Zach Davies (2-3, 4.24), who lost 6-5 to Matz at Citi Field last month, comes off the disabled list to start for the Brewers after being sidelined since May 3 with right rotator cuff inflammation.

By Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press