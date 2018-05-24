UNC's Maye returning for final year after testing NBA waters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina's Luke Maye is withdrawing from the NBA draft to return for his senior season.
The 6-foot-8 forward announced Thursday morning on Instagram that he would return to school after "a great experience learning from the NBA process and growing as a basketball player." He didn't hire an agent to maintain his eligibility.
Maye made a leap from role player for the 2017 national champions to a third-team Associated Press All-American last year. He averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 49 per cent from the floor and 43 per cent from 3-point range.
As a sophomore, he hit the last-second shot to beat Kentucky and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four.
With Maye back, UNC returns three starters and adds its best recruiting class in years.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
By The Associated Press
