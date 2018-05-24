Claman De Melo confident heading into Indy 500

In 2015, he made the jump to open-wheel racing in Europe's Formula 3 MSV Cup before landing with defending Indy Lights champion Juncos Racing in 2016.

The following year, he raced for Carlin Motorsport. Claman De Melo earned his first series win and posted four podium finishes to secure fifth in the driver's standings.

Following the Indy Lights campaign, Claman De Melo made his Verizon IndyCar Series debut in the season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. He finished 17th in the 22-car field for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Claman De Melo credits family for his progress.

"I get my aggressive side on the track from my dad, Carlos, and it's because of him I got into racing," Claman De Melo said. "Everyone knows racing is an expensive sport and my mom (Catherine) spent almost everything she has on me and always believed in me even when no one else did and thought I was talented even at those times when I doubted myself.

"Being kind of the sports kid in the family I got a lot of the attention . . . and for my sister (Zoe) to always be super supportive and never jealous of what I did was also great. I struggled with school when I was younger and needed a lot of tutoring with all the travelling and racing I did and she always helped me with school. My whole family has always been so supportive, I can't thank them enough."

Claman De Melo grew up watching Formula 1 and dreamed of racing one day on that circuit.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that's changed but IndyCar is just as competitive," he said. "IndyCar is really strong, it's the top level of racing and considered on par with Formula 1 in my opinion.

"So to be here, to be there, wherever I'm racing and I can make a living and make my life doing something I love every day is pretty special."

Claman De Melo said he's an aggressive driver by nature but patience and timing will be key Sunday.

"I'll still be my aggressive self but you can't force anything here more than most places," he said. "If there's a hole and you're not sure about it, you don't take it.

"I think it's all about picking and choosing your moments at this place."

Traditionally, the Indy 500 winner celebrates by drinking milk. Claman De Melo said he usually only has milk with cereal but would gladly make an exception Sunday.

"I'll chug that whole jug of milk if I have to," he said with a chuckle.

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press