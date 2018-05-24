Pagenaud tops Penske teammate Newgarden in autograph battle

Newgarden was so stealthy that even Pagenaud's dog, a Jack Russell terrier named Norman, didn't hear him sneaking around outside. The autograph is still on Pagenaud's house.

"It's going to rise in value, especially if he wins Indy," Pagenaud said.

The teammates have long taken part in the ultra-competitive Penske Games that include numerous drivers spanning several series. But this was a one-on-one battle that got so out of control that Pagenaud even signed Newgarden's mother's left arm .

"We just like poking each other," Pagenaud said. "I know Josef. If I poke him a little more, he's so competitive he's going to poke back."

No longer, though.

Pagenaud won the battle with the police prank.

As Newgarden drove through the city with his girlfriend, two blacked-out police cars pulled him over shortly after the U-turn and told him his tag was expired. Newgarden tried to talk his way out of a ticket by telling one officer he had just gotten the SUV from the dealer because his other vehicle had an oil leak and he had no idea the tag was expired.

Little did he know it was all part of an elaborate setup that had been recorded by GoPro cameras placed inside Newgarden's car in what Pagenaud called "a bit of a shady move."

Newgarden later said he won't even try to top that one.

"You can't," Newgarden said. "Someone has to win at the end of the day, you know?"

Added Pagenaud: "Up until then, you were looking really, really strong."

"It was a close race, and look, we always have to have a winner," Newgarden responded. "Honestly, I don't know how you top what he did. ... Simon has put in effort like nobody's business. He recruited people and talent and teams. I don't have the time or the energy to top what he's done. There's no way it's getting done. We've reached the end."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press