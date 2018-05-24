Warren's 2 HRs lead Texas Tech past Oklahoma St in Big 12

OKLAHOMA CITY — Cameron Warren hit two home runs and No. 3 seed Texas Tech eliminated No. 2 seed Oklahoma State with a 6-2 victory in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

Warren knocked in three runs and scored twice for the Red Raiders (39-16). The lower seeds won the first six games of the tournament. Oklahoma State (29-24-1) won it last season as a No. 8 seed.

Oklahoma State's Jon Littell opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. Warren cranked a solo homer in the second and a two-run blast in the third to put the Red Raiders up 3-1. Both came against Carson Teel, Oklahoma State's All-Big 12 first-team pitcher.

Christian Funk's RBI single in the fourth scored Littell to trim Tech's lead to 3-2, but the Red Raiders scored three runs in the seventh.