Ovechkin, Capitals headed to Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas

"The rules were the rules. They did a great job, they've been galvanized as a group. There's nothing tighter than that first-year group because there's no pre-conceived notion. Leadership's not in place, nobody knows where to live, all those things are galvanizing."

The Golden Knights' top scorer during the playoffs has been former Lightning forward Jonathan Marchessault with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists). Alex Tuch is second among league rookies with nine points (six goals, three assists).

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who's in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season and fifth time overall, has been a huge part of the team's success, too, with a 1.68 goals-against-average and .947 save percentage.

Fleury and teammate James Neal return to the Cup Final after facing each other in the championship round last year — Fleury with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Neal with the Nashville Predators.

"They're deep. They're probably the most veteran team still playing in the playoffs. But they've done a fabulous job," Trotz said. "They're a fabulous story. ... It's a great story, not only for our game, but for everybody."

To reach the Cup Final for the first time since 1998, the Caps beat Tampa Bay three times on the road to run their record to 8-2 away from home this post-season.

The Lightning, the NHL's highest-scoring team during the regular season, didn't have a goal over the final 159 minutes, 27 seconds of the series.

Ryan Callahan had Tampa Bay's last goal at 33 seconds of the second period in Game 5.

"It's fun. I'm more happy for that group than I am personally," Trotz said. "They did it together. Everybody has been in all year. We kept growing on and off the ice."

And shoving aside a decade of playoff frustration.

"The playoffs are fun," Trotz added. "They got to the next level and realized they're not going to be defined by anything they've done or not done in the past."

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press