LEADING OFF: Pedroia rejoins Red Sox, Diamondback doldrums

WELCOME BACK

Star second baseman Dustin Pedroia is set to be activated by the Red Sox after missing Boston's first 50 games while recovering from knee surgery. Manager Alex Cora says Pedroia will come off the disabled list for a weekend series at Fenway Park against Atlanta and will start one of the first two games.

Pedroia's return to the AL East leaders will come exactly seven months after cartilage-restoration surgery on his left knee. The 34-year-old former AL MVP went 1 for 14 in a five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket.

SKIDDING

The Diamondbacks have lost seven in a row and 13 of 14, scoring a total of just 26 runs in that span and dropping out of the NL West lead. Slugger Paul Goldschmidt, an All-Star in each of the last five seasons, is batting .200 and has only four RBIs in his last 34 games. Arizona hopes for better results all around when Patrick Corbin (4-1, 2.60 ERA) starts a weekend series at Oakland.

FAST START

Pittsburgh outfielder Austin Meadows is 11 for 25 in his first six major league games, including three home runs, two doubles and five RBIs. The 23-year-old rookie will aim to keep it going when the Pirates host St. Louis.

WHAT A RELIEF

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash is ready to try his relievers-as-starters approach again. All weekend, in fact.