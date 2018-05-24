Sydney Sevens set to move west to former OIympic precinct

SYDNEY, Australia — Next year's Sydney tournament on the Seven World Series will move to a 24,000-seat stadium at the former 2000 Olympic precinct in western Sydney.

Sydney Sevens organizers said Friday the Feb. 1-3, 2019 tournament will be held at Sydney Showground Stadium, home of the Australian Football League's Greater Western Sydney Giants and the venue which hosted the baseball tournament at the 2000 Olympics.

The Sydney Sevens had been played at the Sydney Football Stadium for the past three years, but that stadium is scheduled to be demolished at the end of this year and replaced with a new one that won't open until 2021.

Australia beat South Africa 29-0 in this year's men's Sydney final in January. The Australian women also won, defeating New Zealand 31-0.