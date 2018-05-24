Bright lights, casinos and home for Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare didn't know what to do as he browsed in the grocery store. Fans were admiring the native Frenchman and centre for the Vegas Golden Knights, but he had become star-struck himself.

"I'm pretty sure I saw Steffi Graf," Bellemare said. "I was on the phone with my mom, and I was like (gasps for air). I walked right behind her. I didn't say anything, too shy."

Just your random day away from the bright lights of Vegas in Summerlin, roughly 20 minutes from The Strip. And Bellemare loves his new surroundings.

"Going to your grocery shop, everything is kind of convenient," Bellemare said. "You get a habit of getting your routine done simple. Right now, with the newborn, the weather and the pool has been something we've been enjoying quite a lot."

Many members of the Golden Knights had no idea what living in Las Vegas would entail when they were selected in the expansion draft for the fledgling team. In less than a year, however, they've found their new home is much more than casinos and glitzy shows.

Jonathan Marchessault said he enjoys a night out with his wife, either attending a show or having dinner at one of the many resorts on The Strip, but he also enjoys taking his kids to the team's practice facility to skate, or to swimming lessons when time permits. The team, after all, has made a historic run to the Stanley Cup Final, with Game 1 at home coming up Monday night against the Washington Capitals.

"Like everybody what they think, you think of The Strip, you think of all the nightlife and everything but there's a lot more," Marchessault said. "There's actually a lot of people living here and the community where we live, it's unbelievable. The people are nice and respectful. I've been in a few cities in my career and this is definitely one of the classiest places."

David Perron, who admitted he too was surprised that life existed away from Las Vegas Boulevard, said he recently enjoyed showing his visiting parents Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

"You grow up and all you hear about Vegas is The Strip and just think that's what it is, there's nothing else to see," Perron said. "It's pretty eye-opening to see outside of it."

Coach Gerard Gallant reiterated his players' sentiments, having become a local celebrity right along with them.