Rally driver Meeke fired due to high number of crashes

PARIS — Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke and his co-driver have been dropped from Citroen's World Rally Championship team because of "an excessively high number of crashes."

Meeke's latest crash in this year's series came last weekend at Rally Portugal when his car rolled down a bank, crashing into trees. Meeke and his co-driver Paul Nagle were fortunate to escape serious injury.

A Citroen Racing statement Thursday said the crashes "could have had serious consequences with regard to the crew's safety."

The team said it would soon announce a new driver lineup for the remainder of the season.