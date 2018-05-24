Gordon leads Rockets over Warriors 98-94 to take series lead

After losing Game 1 of the series, the Rockets made the best of home-court advantage this time, thrilling a sellout crowd that included Justin Timberlake, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and rapper Travis Scott.

It's Houston's second straight win in the series after snapping Golden State's NBA playoff-record, 16-game home winning streak with a 95-92 victory on Tuesday night.

Golden State led by one to start the fourth before Paul got going, scoring seven points to power a 10-5 run that gave the Rockets an 81-77 lead with about 9 1/2 minutes left.

Thompson made a 3-pointer after that and then officials reviewed Paul's first basket of the quarter and ruled he got it off after the shot clock expired, leaving the Warriors ahead 80-79.

The Rockets were clinging to a one-point lead with about seven minutes left when Durant fouled Gordon on a 3-point attempt, losing one of his shoes in the process. Gordon made all three free throws to start a 7-2 spurt that extended the lead to 88-82 midway through the quarter.

The Rockets honoured the 10 people killed in last week's school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, before the game, with the school's choir singing the national anthem and team owner Tilman Fertitta wearing a "Santa Fe Strong" T-shirt, before Houston scored the game's first six points in a first half where the team led by as many as 11.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr was unsure Thursday if Iguodala would be able to return for Game 6. "He's dying to play, but he's not healthy enough," Kerr said. "We'll just continue to take it day to day."... Curry made four free throws to tie Rick Barry for most free throws made in the playoffs in franchise history with 378. ... Golden State had 18 turnovers.

Rockets: Clint Capela had 12 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double this post-season. ... Houston made 13 of 43 3-pointers, led by four from Gordon.

UP NEXT

After Game 6 on Saturday, the Rockets would host Game 7 on Monday if necessary.

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press