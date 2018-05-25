Cameron Heights repeats as WCSSAA champions in senior boys' soccer

For the second straight year, the Cameron Heights senior boys’ soccer team are the WCSSAA champions.

On a sweltering hot and humid Thursday afternoon at Woodside Park, the Golden Gaels showed off their offensive firepower after trailing 1-0, recovering for a 3-2 win over the previously undefeated Sir John A. Macdonald (SJAM) Highlanders. Both SJAM and Cameron qualified for the Central Western Secondary (CWOSSA) championships, which run from May 29-31 in Kitchener.

“It was from the start of tryouts we had a goal to repeat as WCSSAA champs,” said Gaels coach George Iorgulescu, amid being given the Gatorade shower (with water bottles) by his players. “These guys worked extremely hard against a tough SJAM team, and you know what, give them credit. They came back from a 1-0 deficit to score three goals, and gut it out in the end.”

The Highlanders came into the final with a perfect 8-0-0 record on the season, which included a 5-1 blowout win over Preston in the semifinals on Tuesday May 22. Cameron, the 2017 CWOSSA champions, advanced to the championship with a 3-2 win, via penalties, over archrival Eastwood in their semifinal. The Gaels posted five wins, one draw, and one loss in the regular season before beating the Rebels on Tuesday.

“I’m extremely proud to be honest,” said Sharif Ise, who scored the game-tying goal in the first half. “Simply because at the starting of the season, we lost 4-1 to these guys[SJAM], also our rivalry’s with Eastwood, we tied [them] 1-1, which shouldn’t have happened. We never gave up, and that’s one thing our coach emphasized, mental toughness.

After Filip Popovic opened up the scoring for the Highlanders in the first half, the Golden Gaels turned it on similar to when they fell down 2-1 in the semis. Near the end of the first half, Ise tied the match up at one giving his team some momentum heading into the break.

The Gaels took over in the second half as Andy Normandeau’s fifth of the season and Jonny Monney’s eighth gave Cameron a 3-1 edge. Dylan Ranasinghe responded for SJAM late in the game, and the Highlanders pressured for the equalizer, to no avail.

“Absolutely [I was nervous],” added Iorgulescu. “I wasn’t confident being even up 3-1, I thought a next goal was important, they’ve got so much firepower, against such a great team they could have easily popped two or three, and we could have lost the game. I was never really confident, they’re such a good team.”

On the girls’ side, Grand River beat Waterloo Collegiate 2-0 to capture the WCCSAA title on Thursday. Both WCSSAA titles were played simultaneously on Woodside fields 1 and 2.

In District 8 action on Wednesday, St Mary’s defeated St. David 5-1 to capture the girls’ soccer title. In boys D8 action, St. David captured its second straight title with a 3-1 win over Monsignor Doyle.